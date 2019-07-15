Prime Day Slashes $120 Off Asus TUF Gaming Laptop

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and the retailer is offering some generous deals on gaming machines.

Today only, Amazon has the Asus TUF FX505 Gaming Laptop on sale for $579.99. Traditionally priced at $700, that's $120 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming machine.

Buy the Asus TUF FX505 Gaming Laptop for $579.99 at Amazon

It features a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display and houses a 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Rx 560X GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and 256GB of on-board SSD storage.

We reviewed a similar model, the TUF FX504 and were impressed by its good gaming performance and cooling system. Although we thought its battery life could be better, we gave it a 3 out of 5 rating for its overall solid performance and audio.

Made of durable plastic with a faux-aluminum brushing, and a reflective Asus logo on its lid, the TUF FX505 is nearly identical to the TUF FX504. The only difference is that it doesn't have the red, angular lined patterned paint on the lid.

At 4.9 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.1 inches, it's thinner yet thicker than other gaming laptops in its class. By comparison, the Acer Nitro 5 Spin is the same 4.9 pounds and 15 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches.

In terms of performance, the FX504's Core i5-8300H CPU scored 12,038, which surpassed the HP Pavilion Power 15t (11,214) but trailed the entry-level gaming average (12,718) and the Acer Nitro 5 Spin (13,477).

The TUF FX505's Ryzen 5 four-core CPU and 8GB of RAM combo should offer ample power for demanding workloads and today's games.

So if you need a capable gaming machine for a stellar price, act fast to score this Asus TUF machine at an excellent price.

Asus TUF Gaming Laptop