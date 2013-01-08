PowerA's Moga Controller Goes Pro, Adds Console-Style Controller to Lineup

Mobile gaming just got a lot more convenient. On the heels of the successful launch of the Moga mobile controller, PowerA is releasing the next generation of mobile controller, the Moga Pro controller. Instead of a pocket-friendly design similar to the original Moga, the Pro is a full-blown console Bluetooth controller built specifically for Android devices.

In return for sacrificing some portability, gamers gain a full-size console controller with similar dimensions to the Xbox 360 controller. That means that the bumpers and trigger buttons missing on the Moga make a grand and much appreciated return on the Pro. The glossy center panel opens to securely hold any Android phone securely in place. The expandable arm extends enough to handle the massive Samsung Galaxy Note II. A pair of analog sticks sits prominently on the face of the controller along with four input buttons and buttons for pause and select. Ports for microUSB and miniHDMI sit along the top of the peripheral between the bumpers and triggers. A button on the bottom activates the backlighting on the input buttons.

As we played through a few levels of "Dead Trigger," we immediately noticed the Pro's solid weight and the ridged, soft-touch grips. Our index fingers wrapped easily around the controller, and the buttons and triggers delivered strong springy feedback. The action was sharp and fast-paced with no sign of latency. Overall the Moga Pro is a great choice for mobile gamers. Fans of FPS titles such as "Shadowgun" and "Dead Trigger" will appreciate the precision the controller offers.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced, but we'll keep you posted as details become available.