Pixel Qi Shows Off New 7-inch Dual-mode Display for Tablets, Netbooks

Liliputing has a nice hands-on with Pixel Qi's new 7-inch display today at CES 2011. The new display can work either as a color LCD or high contrast grayscale screen, much like an eReader's E-Ink disaply. However, the Pixel Qi's higher refresh rate (when compared to e-Ink) means that users can still watch videos when using this format.

It has a resolution of 1024 x 600, the same as its 10-inch display (which will be in the Notion Ink Adam, which should start shipping next week), but as Liliputing notes, the viewing angles still aren't the best.

The biggest advantage of the dual-screen approach is that the grayscale screen is much more power efficient than the color LCD, so netbooks and tablets can last even longer on a charge.

Pixel Qi is also going large, too: The company is working on a 9.7-inch display, as well as a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800, according to Liliputing.

Photo courtesy of Liliputing.