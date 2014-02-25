Urgent OS X Mavericks 10.9.2 Security Update: How to Get It Now

Apple's OS X Mavericks 10.9.2 update has arrived for all users, bringing a host of improvements to the hardware giant's already feature-rich operating system. This free patch provides better communication control on your Mac, as you can now make and receive FaceTime audio calls, utilize call waiting and block individual iMessages. The update also makes subtle enhancements to Mail, Safari, and VoiceOver navigation, while improving VPN connections and better SMB2 server connectivity.

While not listed in the patch notes, the OS X Mavericks 10.9.2 addresses the SSL (secure sockets layer) security flaw that was recently fixed for iOS 7. Apple posted a security bulletin on Feb. 21 regarding the vulnerability, and while it specifically didn't mention OS X devices, the company noted that "an attacker with a privileged network position may capture or modify data sessions protected by SSL/TLS."

What does this mean? Don't use your Mac at your local coffee shop. Hackers can use public networks to perform "man in the middle" attacks, in which the hacker can infiltrate an online conversation by pretending to be both parties.

In order to keep your Mac safe and up to date, here's how to get OS X Mavericks 10.9.2.

MORE: How to Install Apple's Latest iOS Security Patch Right Now

How to Get OS X Mavericks 10.9.2

1. Make sure you're on a safe, private network. The recent OS X security flaw makes your device vulnerable on public networks.

2. Open the Mac App Store.

3. Select Updates from the top right of the screen.

4. Select the OS X Mavericks 10.9.2 update.

5. Follow the on-screen prompts and restart your machine.

In addition to gaining some new functions, your MacBook or iMac will now be a bit safer from unwanted intruders. Even with the update, be sure to use your Mac on a private network whenever possible.