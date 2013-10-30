Oculus Rift Coming to Android, iOS Left in the Cold

Gamers are one step closer to getting a virtual reality "Angry Birds." Oculus VR, makers of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset has announced that the company is working on an Android-exclusive offshoot of the device in addition to the PC version. Oculus Rift first began as a Kickstarter project that quickly surpassed its funding goal thanks in part to support from well known names in the gaming industry including Valve CEO Gabe Newell.

According to Joystiq, Brendan Iribe, Chief Executive Officer, announced that the Android-centric headset will be lighter than its PC counterpart. The device is on schedule to be released at about the same time as the PC version, which will arrive sometime next year. Despite earlier reports, the Rift will not be coming to iOS.

The company has not commented on the reason the iOS-faithful have been left in the cold, but it might have something to do with Apple's notoriously closed development ecosystem. Android's open-source system lacks Apple's rigidity, making it a more attractive option for developers. That in turn should translate to a healthy catalogue of games when the system launches.

Users who can't wait until 2014 can buy the PC-based Oculus Rift Developer kit for $300 today oculusvr.com.