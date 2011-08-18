Nielsen: Top 50 Android Apps Account for 61% of All App Usage

Angry Birds

, Facebook, Fruit Ninja. No matter which OS your smartphone is running, some things remain consistent—such as the must-have apps available in the app store. A recent study by Nielsen found that Android users spend an average of about 37 minutes per day interacting with mobile apps. There are some 250,000 apps in the Android Market, but how many of those do smartphone owners use during those 37 minutes? According to Nielsen's study, not very many.

The report by Nielsen Smartphone Analytics reveals that the top 10 apps in the Market account for 43 percent of the time Android users spend with mobile apps. What's more, the top 50 apps account for 61 percent of smartphone users' time spent with mobile apps. Ergo: The remaining 249,950-plus apps only account for 39 percent of Android owners' mobile apps use.

Nielsen's report only provides statistics for the Android platform, though we suspect the numbers for iOS, BlackBerry, and others can't be much different. A quick look at the top paid apps in the Android Market and Apple's iTunes shows that users on both OSes favor many of the same applications: Popular games such as Bejeweled 2, Cut the Rope, Doodle Jump, and Fruit Ninja make the list on both platforms, leaving little room for lesser-known apps to make the charts.

via Nielsen