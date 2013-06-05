Trending

Microsoft Announces 7- and 8-inch Windows 8 Tablets Will Get Office for Free

By News 

TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- Windows tablet users looking for Office won't have to spend extra cash to get Microsoft's productivity suite; if they're willing to work on a smaller screen. Today Microsoft announced that 7- and 8-inch devices running Windows 8 and Windows RT will get Office for free of charge. This means any smaller-size slate running on an x86 chip will have access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote without additional cost. 

Devices running on Windows RT will also get Microsoft's Outlook 2013 RT email service for free after updating to Windows 8.1. Microsoft seemed to place an emphasis on smaller-size slates during its Computex 2013 keynote, seeing as the company briefly showcased Lenovo's new Mix 8 tablet onstage without providing further details.

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.