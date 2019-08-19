Trending

Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover Now $460 Off

By News 

Along with being our favorite detachable 2-in-1, Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 is easily one of the best devices that can be used as either a tablet or laptop. Our biggest complaint with this excellent system is that transforming it into a laptop requires you to spend an additional $129 on the optional Surface Type cover keyboard. 

Fortunately, now you don't have to.

Microsoft is currently selling Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover bundles for less than what the tablet typically costs on its own. That essentially means you get the Type Cover for free on top of a discount on the tablet.

Available at Best Buy and Microsoft's online store, can buy the Surface Pro 6 in Platinum with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD with the Type Cover keyboard for just $799 after a $260 savings. 

The discounts only get better from there. The stealthy new Black Surface Pro 6 with twice the storage (and the Type Cover keyboard) goes for just $999, which is $330 off its retail price. If you need more power, Microsoft is also selling a high-end model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with the Signature Type Cover (retails at $159) for $1,599, down from $2,059. 

Don't need the Type Cover? Don't worry, you can still save money. Microsoft and Best Buy are both selling the base Surface Pro 6 --- with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD --- for just $699 after a $200 discount. You'll find $200 savings across the board, so a model with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD now goes for $1,299 (down from $1,499) and an even beefier system with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD costs $1,699 (down from $1,899). 

If you're looking for a tablet that can morph into a laptop, there is none better than the Surface Pro 6. In our Surface Pro 6 review, we praised the 12.3-inch slate's bright and vivid display, faster performance and all-day battery life. You'll also appreciate the comfort of the Type Cover keyboard and the responsiveness of the optional Surface Pen ($99). 

Microsoft hasn't specified when this sale will end, so don't hold off for too long. 

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.