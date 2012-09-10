Microsoft and Agawi Bring Cloud-Based Gaming to Windows 8

Microsoft and Agawi (formerly known as iSwifter) announced today a partnership to to bring a variety of games -- including social Facebook games, mid-core and hardcore titles -- to Windows 8 devices using the Windows Azure cloud platform. No extra work will be required of developers to bring their games to Windows 8 using the service.

Whether Agawi offers a viable alternative for Windows 8 users to OnLive -- a rival cloud streaming game service that recently laid off all of of its staff, but denied going out of business -- remains to be seen. Agawi will be demonstrating their cloud-based gaming service at the Cloud Gaming USA event in San Francisco next week, where cloud gaming enthusiasts can see the platform in action first-hand. In the meantime, check out Agawi's demo video for yourself below.