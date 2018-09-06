Logitech's $70 Apple Pencil Alternative Is Now Available to All

If you want to digitally write on the iPad and the Apple Pencil just isn't your cup of tea, Logitech's new Crayon might be an option.

The accessories maker on Thursday (Sept. 6) announced plans to release its $70 Logitech Crayon stylus on Sept. 12. The device is designed to be used on the 9.7-inch iPad and comes with what Logitech calls a "kid-friendly durable design." The stylus was designed with what Logitech calls "Apple Pencil technology," suggesting it might work similarly to the Apple Pencil stylus Apple has been offering for use with the iPad Pro.

Originally exclusive to school districts, the Logitech Crayon is now being pitched as an option for those who don't own an iPad Pro, but still want to digitally write on their iPad screen. Logitech said that, like Apple Pencil, the Logitech Crayon can be used to write, draw, and sketch on the iPad screen. It can also mark up PDFs or screenshots.

Despite the claim that it uses Apple Pencil technology, there's one major difference between Apple's option and the Logitech Crayon: pressure sensitivity. The Logitech Crayon doesn't support pressure sensitivity, so if you vary how much pressure you apply on-screen, it won't affect what the stylus actually draws. It will, however, adjust how weighty each line is depending on the angle of your tip.

Logitech Crayon will connect to the iPad just by turning it on, so you don't need to worry about pairing it. It also provides seven hours of writing time before you need to recharge it.

Logitech Crayon will be available for $70 when it launches at Apple's retail outlets, Apple's online store, and on Logitech.com. It'll be available at other retail outlets in October. If you're a student, you can get your hands on the Logitech Crayon for $50.