Apple Ordering 90 Million iPhone 6 to Meet Huge Demand (Report)

It's no secret that the iPhone 6 is going be a big launch, as Apple will finally offer a bigger display to better challenge the likes of the Galaxy S5 and other flagship Android phones and phablets. In anticipation of huge demand, Apple has reportedly ordered 90 million iPhone 6 units from Foxconn.

To put Apple's reported order in perspective, the company sold 51 million iPhones during its fiscal first quarter that ended Dec. 28th, 2013. Is Apple really anticipating that large a leap in sales?

The iPhone 6 is expected to sport a super-strong sapphire crystal display, a more advanced camera and perhaps even wireless charging. In addition, there are rumors that this sequel will feature an even faster A8 chip with a quad-core CPU and graphics.

According to a Citigroup Global Markets analyst, cited by the Commercial Times in China, Apple's smartphone shipments are expected to rise a whopping 23 percent in 2014, compared to 13 percent last year.

Overall, analyst firm IDC predicts that smartphone growth will slow in 2014 to 19.3 percent, down from 39.2 percent in 2013. The reason: average prices keep dropping as demand shifts to China. In other words, the iPhone 6 will likely be a huge seller, helping it stay ahead of the industry average in terms of growth.

via Digitimes