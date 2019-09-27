How to include the mouse cursor in a Windows 10 screenshot

<hero.png>

Microsoft provides two distinct options to capture the screen using bundled tools. The first, and oldest, is the PrtScr button on the keyboard, a tool that requires copying an image and pasting it into Paint to edit. It’s not ideal, and lacks the features of the newer version: Snipping Tool.

While a giant leap forward for screenshots on Windows devices, even Snipping Tool falls short in one key area that I’d never knew I needed, until I actually needed it; I couldn’t capture the mouse cursor. Here’s the roundabout fix I came up with so that I can get that pesky mouse cursor in the image, when required. Of course, you can also use third-party tools to do the same thing -- or record the screen, cursor included -- but for me, this isn’t something I’ll need that often.

1) Type Steps recorder in the Search box on the Taskbar. <search.png>

2) Select Steps Recorder from the search options. <steps.png>

3) In the recording menu bar, click record. Step recorder will capture all user actions after this point. <record.png>

4) Click stop. A page with all recorded steps will appear. <stop.png>

5) Scroll down to find the screenshot you need. <scroll.png>

6) Right-click on the screenshot to open the context menu. <screenshot.png>

7) Click Save picture as to save the screenshot. <saveas.png>

8) Type a file name in the File name field. <name.png>

9) Click save. <save2.png>

10) Click X in the upper right corner to close the Steps Recorder. <close.png>