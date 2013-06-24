HP Announces Slate21 All-in-One with Android Inside

As if taking notes from Samsung's announcement of its Android-meets-Windows 8 laptop, the ATIV Q, HP has revealed its way of getting Android onto your desktop in a big way. Meet the HP Slate21, a 21.5-inch, all-in-one PC equipped with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and an Nvidia Tegra 4 quad-core processor. But you'll get more than that for the starting price of $399.

Expected to land in the U.S. this September, the all-white Slate21 sports a reclining, IPS HD touch screen that rests on a kickstand. That kickstand can hold the Slate21 at a variety of angles, and the slate-meets-PC features a TrueVision HD webcam. But what's most important about this announcement is how PC manufacturers seem to plan to weather the decline of PC sales: sell PCs that are more like tablets.

The Slate21 joins the small ranks of PC-tablet hybrids in a dire effort to keep the form factor alive. Most recently, the Dell XPS 18 brought the two worlds together in an 18-inch form factor through Windows 8. Of course, that was using the latest version of a longstanding desktop operating system. Will HP's strategy work to reinvigorate the PC? If Dell earned our Editor's Choice with a similar move, then it was certainly worth a shot.