New HP Envy X2 Challenges Microsoft Surface Pro 3

HP is going large and small with its detachables. Announced today, the company is releasing the 11-inch Pavilion x2 as well as the 13- and 15-inch Envy x2. All three come with Bluetooth keyboards that dock with the tablet to create a notebook on the go. Available at the end of October and starting at $330 for the 11-inch model, $950 for the 15-inch and $1050 for the 13-inch version, will these detachables succeed where others have failed?

Both the 13- and 15-inch Envy x2 will be powered by Intel's new Core M processor, which enables thinner and lighter designs. We hope so, because a 15-inch tablet is mighty large. Fortunately, an adjustable kickstand on the back--a la the Microsoft Surface 3--will let you rest the tablet more easily on a desk.

On either side of the display are massive Beats Audio speakers, which will direct sound at the user; all tablet speakers should be placed here. The keyboard connects to the tablet via Bluetooth, and is backlit and fabric covered, which should bring the weight down, but I expect that the typing experience will be more akin to the Microsoft Surface 3's keyboard.

These aren't the lightest of tablets: The 13-inch model weighs 2.8 pounds alone, and 4.06 pounds with its keyboard. The 15-inch model weighs 4 pounds on its own, and 5.42 pounds with the keyboard. Both versions will be available with 1920 x 1080p WLED-backlit IPS displays, and the 13-inch version will have a 1366 x 768 option.

The 13-inch Envy x2 will be available on October 29 at a starting price of $1,050, and the 15-inch model will be available on November 5 for $950.

On the smaller side is the HP Pavilion x2. This 10.1-inch system, which is powered by an Intel Atom processor, will start at $330 and get nearly 12 hours of battery life. At 1.2 pounds for the tablet alone, it's slightly heavier than the iPad Air and Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5, both of which are a hair over 1 pound. When combined with its keyboard, the Pavilion x2 weighs 1.9 pounds, which is still quite manageable, and the keyboard also includes a stand which lets you prop up the tablet on a desk. The stand comes in three playful colors: gray, lavender and blue.

Running Windows 8.1, and with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, the Pavilion x2 also have a full-size USB port, mini HDMI and a microSD card slot. At $330, I can see the Pavilion x2 appealing to those looking for a device to get some light productivity done in an easily portable and affordable package. For better or for worse, this device feels like a next-generation netbook. Look for our review to see just how much work you can get done on the Pavilion x2 when it's available starting October 29.