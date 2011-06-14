HP Announces 11 AMD Llano-Powered Notebooks

It seems that HP has something for everyone with its latest announcement. Just in time for summer, HP has unveiled 11 new notebooks. Covering business and consumer needs, the new additions are powered by AMD's A-series Accelerated Processing Units. Codenamed Llano, AMD's new chip partners discrete graphics and CPU cores, creating a hybrid for increased speed, graphical performance, and longer battery life. Together, the new notebooks are a heady combination of power and affordability.

“HP and AMD’s relationship continues to evolve as we collaboratively make strides to benefit customers through outstanding technology innovation and improved performance,” said Leslie Sobon, corporate vice president, Worldwide Marketing, AMD.

HP claims that the new line of notebooks will have up to two times the graphics performance of previous models with integrated graphics as well as 10.5 hours of battery life thanks to the new chip.

Consumers looking for an entertainment notebook should check out the Pavilion dv series. Available in July, the dv6 and dv7 start prices are $599 and $699 respectively with optional dual graphics. The Pavilion g series—comprised of the g4, g6, and g7—is priced at $449, $498, and $499 respectively and is also expected to go on sale in July. More of a middle-of-the-road line of notebooks, the g series combines productivity and multimedia with faster page-load and software-launch times.

HP's business-class notebooks will be available June 27th. The HP ProBook b-series (6465b and 6565b) notebooks will deliver security, durability, and performance starting at $679. The $519 HP Probook s-series (4534s, 4435s, and 4436s) will feature AMD VISION Pro Technology and AMD Radeon Dual Graphics, while the b-series uses UMA graphics.

The introduction of AMD's Llano chip into HP notebooks marks the beginning of AMD's plan for a bigger piece of the processor pie. According to The New York Times, AMD is preparing to roll out its chip in more than 150 notebooks priced between $500-$800. If AMD can deliver on its promises of longer battery life, faster page loads, and better graphics, it has good chance of taking off in the marketplace and could also give Intel a run for its money.

