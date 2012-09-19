How to View Your Safari Tabs Using iCloud in iOS 6

Apple’s iOS 6 brings a bit of iCloud to Safari via iCloud tabs. Users can now view tabs they have open on their MacBook at home via their iPad at the office. To view iCloud tabs:

• Sign into iCloud on every Apple device you’d like to share the tabs with.

• To view a Safari tab you left open on your MacBook from your iPad, open Safari on your iPad and tap the iCloud icon to the left of the address bar.

• If you have multiple devices with tabs open, you will be provided with a list of devices and the tabs that are open on them.

• Choose the tab you left open on your MacBook and it will open in Safari.

