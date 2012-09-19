How to Share a Photo Stream with the Photos App in iOS 6

One of the bigger features of iOS 6 is the ability to share Photo Streams with friends via your iOS 6 device or the Web. Setting up your first shared Photo Stream can be somewhat confusing though. Luckily, you have us.

To share a Photo Stream with your friends:

1. Open Photos, tap Photo Stream and press the plus symbol.

2. Type the email address for the person with whom you want to share your Photo Stream in the “To:” box. You can also use the person’s name if they are one of your contacts.

3. Name your Photo Stream and tap Create.

Once your friend accepts your sharing request, they’ll have access to your Photo Stream.

