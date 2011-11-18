How To Make the Most of Your Android Tablet's Web Browser

Android beat iOS to the punch when it comes to tabbed browsing, and it offers other such goodies as an incognito mode for anonymous surfing and the ability to sync bookmarks with Chrome. Find out more below.

Tip 1 - Use Tabs

Just like with a desktop browser, you can press the + button above the address bar to create a new tab at any time. To close a tab, tap the X to the right of the tab. You can also open links in new tabs by pressing and holding the link, then selecting Open in new tab.

Tip 2 - Use Incognito Mode to Surf Anonymously

When viewing pages in incognito mode, websites you view won’t appear in your browser or search history. Google also says that you won’t leave a cookie trail on your device after you’ve closed an incognito tab. To enter this mode, just hit the menu button in the top right corner of the screen, then select New Incognito Tab from the drop-down menu.

Tip 3 - Share a Page on Twitter or Facebook

Tip 4 - Sync Bookmarks with Google Chrome

Tip 5 - Use Quick Controls