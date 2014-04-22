Trending

How to Get iOS 7.1.1

By News 

Apple has released iOS 7.1.1, bringing some minor fixes to its mobile operating system. Following last month's release of iOS 7.1, the 7.1.1 update  improves Touch ID fingerprint recognition for iPhone 5s users while correcting bugs related to keyboard responsiveness. If you're looking to keep your iDevice up to date, here's how to get iOS 7.1.1.

1. Open Settings.

2. Select General

MORE: 10 Tips and Tricks Every iPhone Owner Should Know

3. Select Software Update. Make sure you have at least 1.8 GB of free data to download the update.

4. Select Download and Install.

Michael Andronico

A devout gamer and tech enthusiast, Mike Andronico joined the Laptop team in July 2013. With a B.A. in Journalism from Purchase College and experience at GameNGuide, Examiner and 2D-X, Mike tackles everything from iPhone rumors to in-depth hardware reviews.