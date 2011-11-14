How to Disable Web Browser Acceleration in the Kindle Fire

Amazon's Silk browser was designed to speed up performance by splitting its workload between Amazon's sea of servers and your device's processor. However, if you're on a really fast Web connection you might not need to have accelerated page loading turned on. Others are concerned that Amazon could be collecting information on its users' surfing habits, although the company insists that it only logs URLs and time stamps. Here's how to keep Silk away from the cloud.

Tap the menu button within the Silk Browser.

within the Silk Browser. Tap Settings

Toggle Accelerate Page Loading to off. You will need to scroll down a bit to find the option.