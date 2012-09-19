Trending

How to Add Photos and Videos to Mail Messages in iOS 6

By News 

Adding photos and videos to your Mail messages has become significantly easier thanks to iOS 6. To add a photo or video:

Create a new Mail message and double-tap the area where you want to add your image or video.

Select Insert Photo or Video from the pop-up bar and choose the gallery in which your photo or video is located. 

Choose your photo or video and tap the Use button in the top left corner of the screen. Your image or video will now appear in your Mail Message.

21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

Maps 

Siri 

Facebook and Twitter Integration 

 Photo Sharing 

 Safari 

Phone 

Mail 

Daniel P. HOWLEY

A newspaper man at heart, Dan Howley wrote for Greater Media Newspapers before joining Laptopmag.com. He also served as a news editor with ALM Media’s Law Technology News, and he holds a B.A. in English from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.