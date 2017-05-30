1080p Acer Desktop Replacement Now Just $580

Desktop replacements don't get the attention they once used to, but that doesn't mean they're gone for good. In fact, these days they're more affordable than ever before. Take for instance the 17.3-inch Acer E5-774G.

Traditionally sold for $650, Newegg now has it for just $579.99, yet it packs all the mainstream tech you could want in a modern-day system.

The system is built around a 2.5GHz Core i5 7200U processor that's been paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 17.3-inch 1080p LCD is driven by an Nvidia GeForce 940MX 2GB graphics card, which isn't the latest GPU in Nvidia's arsenal, but should still satisfy the casual gamer.

In terms of connectivity, the Acer E5-774G offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and USB Type-C ports. There's also an SD card slot for easy transferring of media files and photos.

At $579.99, the Acer E5-774G is a solid choice for anyone who needs a big-screen laptop with enough punch for today's apps and the occasional game.