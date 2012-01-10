Gaming Headphones from Mad Catz Coming this Spring

LAS VEGAS -- Few moments are more rewarding in video games than the ones when you're completely transported to the world in which you're playing. Mad Catz, the maker of Cyborg gaming accessories like interactive lights and mice, is shooting to make those moments more frequent by boosting the sound element of your game with the F.R.E.Q. 5 stereo gaming headset.

The over-ear headphones deliver stereo sound through oversized speakers and high-quality 50mm drivers to enhance the realism of gameplay. Burning out around a corner at 120 mph, spraying a line of gunfire or flinging a batarang at an Arkham thug is a lot more fun if you can hear the screeches and whisks, after all.

A removable microphone on the headset will provide noise-cancelling communication when necessary, but it also eliminates clutter when it's not needed. There are also on-ear controls to mute the mic, change the volume and toggle equalizer settings so you don't have to take your eyes off the monitor and reach all the way to your keyboard.

The headphones will be available in the Spring of 2012, the company said today in a press release.