Gameloft Announces Amazing Spiderman Game for Android, iOS

Gameloft has gotten decidedly more amazing. Banking on the success of "Spiderman: Total Mayhem," mobile gaming company Gameloft has teamed up with Marvel comics to create the video game tie-in to Sony Pictures' upcoming "The Amazing Spiderman." The film reboots the origin story of the web-crawler, telling the story of his first love Gwen Stacy and introducing the iconic villain, The Lizard.

The new title is set to debut in time for the film's launch on July 3 for Android and iOS devices. Similar to its predecessor, the new game will also have full 3D action with tons of action and a comprehensive battle system. The city will be full of enemies to fight and citizens to protect, giving players an opportunity to hone their skills and unlock new powers.

Movie-licensed video games have a history of being critically and commercially maligned. It will be interesting to see if Gameloft can overcome this hurdle, especially with a new console version of "The Amazing Spiderman" coming to stores shelves courtesy of software publisher Activision.