Fujitsu Gets in Ultrabook Game with LifeBook U772 and LifeBook UH572

Not to be left out in the Ultrabook cold, Fujitsu has just announced two designs, the LifeBook U722 for business customers, and the Lifebook UH572 for consumers. Additionally, the company has updated its desktop replacement notebook, the NH532, with Intel Ivy Bridge processors. Does Fujitsu have what it takes to compete? Get all the details below.

LifeBook U772

Starting at $1,149, the business-minded 14-inch LifeBook U772 has a frameless WXGA (1366 x 768) HD Crystal View display, so its magnesium and aluminum chassis will be smaller than other 14-inch systems. inside, the U772 will offer either 3rd generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and up to 8GB of RAM. While the notebook will start with a 500GB hard drive and 32GB SSD cache, customers will be able to choose up to a 256GB SSD. Security features include VPro, TPM, a fingerprint reader, and a docking connector on the bottom. The U772 will measure just 0.69 inches thick and weigh 3.15 pounds, and should get up to 7 hours of battery life, according to Fujitsu. Ports include two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

LifeBook UH572

Fujitsu's consumer Ultrabook, the LifeBook UH572, measures 0.71 inches thick and and weighs a somewhat hefty 3.5 pounds. It features a 13.3-inch (1366 x 768p) display and is powered by a 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive with a 32GB SSD cache. Expcect about 5.5 hours of battery life. The cost is a relatively steep $999, especially since other Ultrabook makers are starting as low as $699. We'll have to see if this machine is worth the premium. Stay tuned for a full review.

LifeBook NH532

In addition to its Ultrabooks, Fujitsu has also refreshed its 17.3-inch NH532 desktop replacement laptop. This system will feature an HD (1600 x 900) display, a 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 processor, and Intel HD 4000 graphics. The NH532 has a spill-resistant keyboard, four USB ports, HDMI, and a DVD drive. Not that you'll use it unplugged much, but Fujitsu says the notebook will last about 6 hours on a charge.