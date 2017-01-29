How to Load Your Favorite Pages Each Time You Open Firefox

If you’re like me, the first thing you do each morning is check a series of web pages. For me, it’s Facebook, Twitter, and a couple of news outlets, but the point is that it's always the same. With a little bit of effort, Firefox can automatically load these pages each time you start a browsing session. Here’s how.

1. Open Firefox.

2. Navigate to the pages you’d like to open automatically on each browsing session and ensure you open each in a separate tab.

3. Open the hamburger menu to the right of the address bar.

4. Select Options.

5. Choose Use Current Pages under the General heading.

