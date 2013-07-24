Faster Than a PS3: Nvidia Mobile Keppler Graphics Will Power Next Tegra CPU

Project Logan, Nvidia's next-generation mobile processor, won't appear in devices until sometime next year, but company has already begun touting the platform's "Mobile Kepler" graphics. This week at the Siggraph show, Nvidia is demonstrating the new graphics architecture's ability to deliver performance and features previously reserved for in PC graphics chips at extremely low power.

In the video above, the company shows how, like the PC version of its Kepler architecture, Mobile Kepler can create a very realistic rendering of a human face, which it has named Ira. Though the video shows that full PC Kepler adds a few extra features to the face, the mobile version of Ira is extremely realistic because its skin has blemishes and imperfections that move as he changes expressions. On Mobile Kepler, light also flows through Ira's ear tissue, just as it would on a real person.

MORE: 10 Best Android Apps You're Not Using

In the demo clip below, Nvidia shows a Project Logan reference tablet running a demo called "Island." In Island, the device shows a first person view of a small island with tropical vegetation and moving water on its shores. The reflective water and and realistic looking trees and grass continue looking detailed as the perspective changes, because of Mobile Kepler's support for tessellation, a method of dynamically rendering geometric shapes.

Mobile Keppler has full support for several leading graphics standards including OpenGL 4.4 , OpenGL ES 3.0 and Microsoft DirectX 11. In addition to tesselation, the architecture supports deferred rendering and advanced anti-aliasing, both methods of providing better light effects and shading.

Though not as fast as the highest-end PC GPUs, Nvidia claims that Mobile Kepler provides significantly more graphics horsepower than the PlayStation 3 or the company's own GeForce 8800 GTX chip. Despite such lofty performance, the company says that Mobile Kepler will only use 2 watts of power, less than 1 percent of the 250 watts a high-end PC graphics card requires.

We look forward to getting a closer look at Mobile Kepler and the upcoming Project Logan platform as Nvidia comes closer to launching them.