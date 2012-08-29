Digital Storm X17E Gaming Monster Boasts Plenty of Power for Under $2,000

Move over Origin and Alienware. Digital Storm's new 17-inch X17E gaming notebook looks poised to give the highest of the high-end gaming notebooks a run for their money -- and for less money to boot. Customers have the option of outfitting the X17E with either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 680M or AMD Radeon 7970M GPU, and the company promises that it can safely overclock an Intel Core i7-39XM CPU (one of the notebook's options) to 4.5 GHz. Combine this with up to 32GB of RAM, a 1920 x 1080p display, USB 3.0 ports, adjustable colored keyboard backlighting and a Blu-ray drive, and you've got a gaming powerhouse.

The Digital Storm X17E will be available for purchase at the end of September, starting at $1,753. The X17E Signature Edition, which features a custom paint job, branding and special packaging, will also be available, although pricing has not been released.

Check out a complete gallery here.