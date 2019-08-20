Act Fast: Dell XPS 15 Up to $500 Off

If you're a content creator, like a photo or video editor, then the Dell's XPS 15 should be at the top of your laptop list. With a compact design and fast performance, the only reason not to get this laptop is if you're on a tight budget, as this is one pricey machine.

That said, if you've been eyeing the XPS 15, now is an excellent time to splurge. That's because Dell is having a huge sale on the XPS 15 that drops the price of the laptop by up to $500. The best deal? An XPS 15 (2018 edition) with a 4K display, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD now costs $1,689 after a whopping $501 discount.

Need even more power? For $2,112, you can get a 4K XPS 15 with a beefy Core i9-8950H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. That amounts to savings of $288.

If you prefer the newer model, which has a 9th Gen CPU and a webcam located above the display, Dell is selling a configuration with a 4K OLED display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,716, or $234 off the original retail price.

Whether you're a college student, a business user or a content creator, the XPS 15 has you covered. Currently our favorite overall 15-inch laptop, this machine offers just about everything you could ask for: speed, beauty and endurance (at least, on the 1080p model). The 4K displays on both the new and last-gen version are absolutely gorgeous but the OLED panel on the 2019 edition is breathtaking. Both model years have slim, compact chassis that makes it easy to transport this 15-inch machine, and performance --- both graphics and productivity --- are top-rate.

These deals on the XPS 15 won't last forever, so save big while you still can.