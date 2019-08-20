Trending

Act Fast: Dell XPS 15 Up to $500 Off

 

If you're a content creator, like a photo or video editor, then the Dell's XPS 15 should be at the top of your laptop list. With a compact design and fast performance, the only reason not to get this laptop is if you're on a tight budget, as this is one pricey machine.  

That said, if you've been eyeing the XPS 15, now is an excellent time to splurge. That's because Dell is having a huge sale on the XPS 15 that drops the price of the laptop by up to $500. The best deal? An XPS 15 (2018 edition) with a 4K display, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD now costs $1,689 after a whopping $501 discount. 

Need even more power? For $2,112, you can get a 4K XPS 15 with a beefy Core i9-8950H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. That amounts to savings of $288.

If you prefer the newer model, which has a 9th Gen CPU and a webcam located above the display, Dell is selling a configuration with a 4K OLED display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,716, or $234 off the original retail price. 

Whether you're a college student, a business user or a content creator, the XPS 15 has you covered. Currently our favorite overall 15-inch laptop, this machine offers just about everything you could ask for: speed, beauty and endurance (at least, on the 1080p model). The 4K displays on both the new and last-gen version are absolutely gorgeous but the OLED panel on the 2019 edition is breathtaking. Both model years have slim, compact chassis that makes it easy to transport this 15-inch machine, and performance --- both graphics and productivity --- are top-rate. 

 These deals on the XPS 15 won't last forever, so save big while you still can. 

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.