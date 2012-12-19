CloudOn Version 3.0 Brings Free Microsoft Office

CloudOn, the popular productivity app that lets users access their DropBox, Box and Google Drive accounts simultaneously, released its Version 3.0 today, optimized for iPhone, iPad mini and Nexus 7 tablets. This launch brings Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word) to those devices for free, as well as Microsoft SkyDrive cloud storage integration, in case the other three cloud storage options weren't enough for you.

Users can access CloudOn from all Android tablets running Honeycomb and Ice Cream Sandwich 3.1 or higher, as well as iPhone, iPad and iPad mini. In addition to being able to launch new Excel, PowerPoint and Word files and draft presentations, proposals and the like, users can also access Recent Files, so if they were working on something at the office and want to continue it on the train home from their smartphone or tablet, no problem. Plus, users can get real-time updates on documents with FileSpace, which lets you add notes and view all activity on one file without having to actually open the file.