Caterpillar Announces Rugged Android Smartphone

Over the course of a smartphone's life, its almost inevitable that you'll either drop it, scratch it, spill something on it, or worse, drop it in a toilet. Most phones don't survive the scrapes and bruises of an especially wild weekend, but some are built to take that sort of beating and then some. Enter the Caterpillar CAT B10 Android smartphone.

Made by Caterpillar, a leading construction company, the CAT B10 has IP67 certification meaning it's scratch and dust resistant. It can also withstand being submerged in up to a meter of water for a maximum of 30 minutes. According to UberGizmo, other specs include a very modest 3.2-inch display, slower single-core 800MHz processor, 5 megapixel rear-facing camera and a front-facing camera. The phone will run on Android 2.3, but it has been reported that there might be an Android 4.0 update in its future.

No word on which carrier if any the phone might appear, but the CAT B10 is expected to hit stores in May with a $500 no-contract price tag.