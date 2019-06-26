Prime Day Preview: Asus VivoBook Now Just $259

Get ready, laptop shoppers. Amazon Prime Day is slated for July 15 and from now till then you can expect to see a deluge of laptop deals. Especially on budget machines in the sub-$400 realm.



For instance, Walmart currently has the Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop (F510QA) on sale for $259. That’s $140 off and $10 cheaper than it was two weeks ago.



Buy the Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop (F510QA) for $259 at Walmart

The Asus VivoBook sports a stylish design with a 0.8-inch thin waistline. Whereas most laptops under $400 saddle you with a low-res 1366 x 768 display, the F510QA sports a 1080p screen.

Under the hood it packs a 2.7 GHz AMD A12-9720P quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.



Connectivity-wise, you'll find USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports for hassle free compatibility with peripherals and displays. There’s also a built-in fingerprint sensor to prevent unauthorized access.

You won't be playing the latest games on this machine, but for $259, we don't mind.

