Asus' ROG Strix XG17 is the First 240Hz Portable Gaming Monitor

Can't quite recreate your home gaming setup when you're out traveling? Asus' new ROG Strix XG17 portable gaming monitor will get you one step closer.

The ROG Strix XG17 is the first gaming monitor to support a 240Hz refresh rate. For those who don't know, the refresh rate refers to the number of times per second that a screen updates itself. The faster the rate, the less input lag and the smoother your image will be. Most monitors and TVs peak at 60Hz, which is good enough for watching movies and show, but when it comes to gaming, fast is always better.

That's why the ROG Strix XG17 is such a special product. Capable of reaching a 240Hz refresh rate via Adaptive-Sync, the screen can keep up with the frenetic pace of e-sports competitors and dedicated gamers so they can continue to play at a competitive level, even when using a laptop on the road.

And because the monitor has an internal battery, you don't even have to be connected to an outlet to blast away your enemies on the ROG Strix XG17. At least, not for the two hours the monitor is rated to last on a charge. When it does power down, you won't have to wait long to use the XG 17 again thanks to its quick charge support.

While the fast refresh rates are the highlight of Asus' new portable monitor, the rest of its specs are nothing to sniff at, either. The Strix XG17 has a 17.3-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution and a 3-millisecond response time. Note, you can get superfast refresh rates on UHD displays and monitors, so 4K screens remain better suited for productivity than gaming.

I got to see the ROG Strix XG17 first hand at Asus' Computex 2019 press event, and was wishing I could take one home by the end of my demo. Mario's go-kart glided smoothly across the screen as my editor, Sherri Smith, nailed hairpin turns on my favorite Mario Kart track, Rainbow Road. The vivid monitor made the colorful track burst to life and the panel seemed plenty bright, although I only got to see it in a dim room.

You have several options for connecting the XG17 to your laptop thanks to its varied assortment of ports, which include two USB-C and a mini HDMI input.

Getting back to the monitor's design: Asus styled the XG17 after its ROG Strix gaming laptops. With its black, two-tone brushed metal finish, the back of the monitor looks very similar to the stylish lid on the ROG Strix Scar III. Asus didn't give us specific measurements of the monitor, but it looked very thin and felt fairly lightweight.

Asus will ship the XG17 with a foldable case that uses a flexible kickstand to prop the monitor upright. Speaking of flexible, the XG17 is smart enough to detect its orientation and switch to landscape or portrait mode as you flip it around.

There will also be an accessory that lets you mount the ROG Strix XG17 above your laptop and use it as a secondary monitor so you don't have to fumble around, looking for a place to put it.

We're still awaiting key information about the ROG Strix XG17, including pricing and availability. However, I'm already excited to play as Tracer in Overwatch, and use the monitor to blink around enemies at 240Hz.