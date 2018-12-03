Killer Gaming Deal: Save $300 on Asus ROG Zephyrus S

Amazon's 12 days of deals kicks off December with a one-day deal for gamers who want to level up their PC performance. For a limited time, you can get the Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gaming Laptop from Amazon for $1,699.

Normally priced at $1,999, this deal saves you a whopping $300 off the Zephryus' sticker price. It's the best price we could find for this configuration of the gaming laptop and the lowest we've seen for it to date.

Buy on Amazon

Thoughtfully engineered for the serious gamer, the Asus Rog Zephyrus S features everything you could ever want in a gaming laptop. It packs a 2.2 GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics processor with 16GB of dedicated memory.

Its remarkable 15.6-inch IPS display has a near bezel-less design and a high refresh rate of 3ms for lag-free gaming. Crafted from a single block of military-grade aluminum, the Asus Rog Zephyrus S as durable as it is portable--it's just 16mm thin and weighs less than 5 pounds. In our Asus Rog Zephyrus S review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars, noting how it cleverly packs powerful performance, a stunning display, and immersive sound into a lightweight and ultra-thin design. Moreover, this laptop comes game-ready with Activision Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game codes, valid until Dec. 31.

This deal is for today only, so act fast to own this Editor's Choice ultra-thin gaming machine for an all time low price.