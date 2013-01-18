ASUS Reveals World's Smallest USB Wireless Router

ASUS unveiled a device at CES 2013 that went largely unnoticed: a wireless router approximately the size of a thumb drive. ASUS is calling the WL-330NUL the "world's smallest USB wireless router," and we haven't seen any other products that would rebut this statement.

This pocket-sized router includes an Ethernet port, a fold-away USB port for power and emits an 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi signal. At 65 x 20 x 15 millimeters with a weight of only 25 grams, this router can easily fit inside a bag or pocket, bringing fast Wi-Fi to any location with a wired Ethernet connection.

The USB port, however, provides the ultimate freedom for portability. There are no additional power cords or AC adapters required to set up this Wi-Fi hot spot. The WL-330NUL can run directly off a laptop, filling the entire room with Internet for all your other devices. The pocket router can also be used directly as an USB Ethernet adapter for notebooks that lack a built-in Ethernet port.

The price for the WL-330NUL wireless router has not yet been announced, but it should be available this month, according to an ASUS press release, and Expansys is currently taking pre-orders for this new product. Since the price is not yet available, there are no order cancellation penalties in the event of a higher than expected price.