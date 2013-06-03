ASUS Fonepad Note Takes on Samsung with 6-inch, Pen-Enabled Tablet

TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- Calling it "a perfect balance between play and work activities," ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih announced the Fonepad Note, a 6-inch phablet with 3G connectivity, a 1080p IPS display and a stylus with note-taking apps. The Android 4.2 device is powered by a dual-core Intel Atom Z2560 and features an 8-MP camera.

As a pen-enabled phone, the Fonepad Note competes squarely with Samsung's popular 5.7-inch Galaxy Note II and provides a full HD display that compares favorably to Samsung's 1280 x 800 panel. ASUS did not say much about the pen-enabled software it intends to bundle so we're not sure how it might compare to Samsung's rich S-Pen suite of apps.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability for the Fonepad Note or whether it will come to the U.S. However, if it did come to North America, its lack of LTE connectivity would be a distinct disadvantage.