Asus 15-inch Laptop with 256GB SSD Now Just $539

The Asus F556UA is an attractive notebook with a respectable spec sheet that includes a 1080p display and a generous 256GB SSD. Although it normally sells for $599, Amazon has temporarily slashed its price to $539.99.

Design-wise, the 15.6-inch F556UA resembles a MacBook Pro with its simple, but modern look. It's finished in what Asus calls an icicle-gold metallic frame, which gives the notebook an extra layer of sheen. Equally impressive is what you'll find underneath the laptop's hood. It sports a 2.5-GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Asus also fitted its laptop with an island-style keyboard and a spacious touchpad.

In terms of connectivity, it offers USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, and VGA connectivity. There's even an SD card slot thrown in for good measure.

By Apple standards, such a laptop would cost close to $1,000. But for a limited time, Amazon is offering the Asus F556UA for just $539.99.