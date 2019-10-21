Trending

Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is Coming This Month (Report)

As we inch closer to Apple's October Event, 16-Inch MacBook Pro rumors are coming out of the woodwork. The most promising of which has the highly-anticipated system launching by the end of October.

A report from the DigiTimes, who've cited supply chain sources, claims that Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer has already begun shipping the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to the publication's sources, the new MacBook Pro is going to have superthin bezels, and its 16-inch display will actually fit into a 15-inch chassis.

That claim might not be too far off, as an icon of the 16-inch MacBook Pro might've recently been leaked, and it also sports decently thin bezels. And if rumors prove to be true, you'll have a MacBook Pro with a 15-inch chassis that packs a much sharper display, at 3072 x 1920.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to have Intel's 10nm Ice Lake or Coffee Lake Refresh processors, which isn't too much of a surprise. However, the best part of the rumor is that Apple will likely move to a scissor switch-based keyboard, which will make a lot of users happy, especially since the Butterfly-style keyboard was untrustworthy.

We imagine we'll hear confirmed news about the 16-inch MacBook Pro sooner or later in October, just in time for Apple's event.

Credit: Laptop Mag and Apple/MacGeneration

