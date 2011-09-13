Trending

Android to Support Intel Architecture. Intel Shows Off Medfield Phone, Tablet

By News 

The long road to Intel-powered Android phones and tablets got a bit shorter today as Google's Andy Rubin joined Intel CEO Paul Otellini on stage at the Intel Developers Forum to announce a partnership between the two companies, where Google will build Intel Architecture support into Android at the Kernel level.

Rubin's appearance on stage occurred after Otellini had already showed off both a Medfield-powered Android phone and 10-inch Medfield-powered tablet. Versions of the phone will be available to developers this fall.

We've been hearing about Intel's low-power Medfield chips for over a year now, as we first took a briefing on the platform way back in 2010 and then watched as Intel's Anand Chandrasekher touted the technology at Mobile World Congress this February. However, we have yet to see a shipping mobile phone or tablet with Medfield inside and competitors have questioned the platform's power-efficiency.  Today's enthusiastic endorsement from Google shows that there is momentum behind Intel's mobile play afterall.

Check out the video of Andy Rubin talking about Android's support for Intel below.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.