Android Tablets Gaining Steam on Apple iPad 2

Android tablet makers are starting to prove that Apple's iPad 2 isn't the only viable tablet option on the market. In its Worldwide Quarterly Media Tablet and eReader Tracker, IDC says Android tablets are set to make some huge market share gains on the iPad.

According to the report, Android tablets will see an increase from their 32.4 percent third quarter market share to an impressive 40.3 percent in the fourth quarter of this year. Conversely, IDC says Apple will see its iPad 2 shed 2.5 percent of its market share, falling from 61.5 percent in the third quarter of 2011 to 59 percent in the fourth quarter.

The IDC report credits the release of Amazon's Kindle Fire and Barnes & Noble's Nook Tablet as the reason for the expected increase in Android market share. "Amazon and Barnes & Noble are shaking up the media tablet market, and their success helps prove that there is an appetite for media tablets beyond Apple's iPad," explained IDC's research director, Mobile Connected Devices, Tom Mainelli.

Apple's projected fourth quarter market share decrease follows a previous drop in market share from 63.3 percent in the second quarter of 2011 to 61.5 in the third quarter. Despite Apple's losses, Mainelli said he still expects the company to have a historic fourth quarter. The company is also expected to make gains in the enterprise and education markets in 2012.

via IDC