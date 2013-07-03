Future Android Smartphone Could Cost $6,000

If you think paying $200 for a smartphone is expensive, think again. In the near future, your Android smartphone could cost up to $6,000. Well, if you choose to buy from Finnish startup Adaia that is.

Adaia, like Jolla, is a newly founded company in Finland with a former Nokia executive at its helm. The 16-person startup recently revealed that it plans to launch a line of high-end, durable smartphones across the United States, United Kingdom, and Finland in 2014. Prices could land between 1,000 and 5,000 Euros, which translates to roughly $1,300 and $6,000 according to local Finnish news publication Digitoday.

The pricey handsets are far from being ready for launch, but Digitoday had the chance to go hands-on with a prototype. This early build comes with a 4.8-inch display and is largely constructed of a hard plastic, which is said to add to the handset’s rugged features. The report suggests that the body will be both dust proof and shock resistant, and can withstand water submersion of up to “tens of meters” deep.

The trade off, other than the device’s unfathomable price, is its bulky and cumbersome body. According to Digitoday, the expensive Android handset is between 17 and 18 mm thick, which equates to between 0.6 and 0.7 inches. That may not sound like much, but this means its twice as thick as the 0.3-inch iPhone 5, 0.25-inch Samsung Galaxy S4, and 0.37-inch HTC One.

Not only is it thicker than today’s premium smartphones (which cost a fraction of the price), but it’s also significantly heavier. Adaia’s smartphone prototype weighs between 240 and 250 grams, or more than eight ounces, which is twice as heavy as your standard smartphone.

There aren’t many smartphones that cost more than $1,000, but the ones that do come with the premium bells and whistles you’d find with luxury accessories or jewelry. Take Amosu Couture’s Swarovski encrusted iPhone 5, for example, which comes with a 24-carat gold back plate and 600 crystals around its sides. Adaia’s expensive Android prototype sounds like its main selling point is durability, but we’re interested to see what the final build has in store.