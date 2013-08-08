Android Invades PC Market as Vendors Snub Windows

We've heard about Android dominating the smartphone and tablet markets as of late, and now Google's OS is penetrating the PC industry as well. A new report says Android snagged nearly 20 percent of the PC market in Q2 2013, but that doesn’t mean we’re talking about laptops running on Android. Traditional PC makers are pushing more into Android tablets and de-emphasizing Windows-based laptops, reports Canalys.

According to the statistics, the worldwide PC market saw zero growth during the second quarter of 2013 while tablet shipments increased by 42.9 percent. Desktop and notebook shipments fell by 7.4 and 13.9 percent, respectively, and the research firm predicts that tablets will outsell notebooks by the fourth quarter of this year. Specifically, Android has stolen 17 percent of the PC market share in Q2 2013, according to the report.

While the lukewarm reception to Windows 8 could be partially to blame, the components necessary to manufacture touch screen laptops and the cost of Windows are part of the problem.

“The price of Windows itself is a contributing factor and one that Microsoft must address as a matter of urgency,” Tim Coulling, Canalys senior analyst, said in a statement. “Its PC OEM partners are in an increasingly difficult position and consolidation in the PC market is inevitable within the next 12 months.”

The report notes that these PC moguls, which include Lenovo, Samsung and HP, are flocking toward Android because Windows 8 and Windows RT tablets “are struggling to take off as the difference in price between Android and Windows-based tablets remains high.”

Canalys’ research is just one of several market studies that have highlighted ailing PC sales, especially regarding Windows 8. Back in April, IDC blamed Windows 8 for the biggest PC shipment plunge in nearly two decades. More recent data shows that Android now accounts for eight out of 10 smartphones sold around the world and 67 percent of the global tablet market.

Microsoft took a $900 million hit on its Surface RT tablet during its most recent financial quarter after disappointing sales. Microsoft recently slashed the price of its Surface RT and Surface Pro tablets by 30 and 10 percent, respectively, in an effort to boost sales.