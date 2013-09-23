Android 4.4 KitKat: Reportedly Leaked Screens Show New Design

Credit: 9to5Google

Android 4.4 KitKat could sport a cleaner look than its Jelly Bean predecessor, according to what look like legitimate leaks. Images of a Nexus 4 running the next flavor of Android have reportedly surfaced online, showing some slight aesthetic changes.

The screenshots, which were originally spotted by 9to5Google, depict a new status bar with grey-colored icons that changes depending on an app’s color scheme. The pictures don’t give much insight into KitKat's functionality or features, but they do show neater designs for the phone and messaging apps. The new dialer will reportedly feature a light blue color scheme with a flatter design, while the messaging app’s menu buttons have been moved to the upper righthand corner.

Google quietly announced Android 4.4 KitKat earlier this month via Twitter, but has yet to detail what this update really means for Android users. The update is expected to roll out in October along with Google’s Nexus 5, but this also has yet to be confirmed.

Although Google hasn’t disclosed many details on KitKat, a redible tip from last week has us nearly convinced that we’ll see the OS debut next month. The German branch of Android KitKat’s official Facebook page revealed to a fan that the update will come in October, so we’re expecting the candy-themed update to launch soon.

via 9to5Google