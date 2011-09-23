Amazon Press Event Scheduled for 9/28: Kindle Tablet Expected

This could be it; the moment tablet-watchers have been waiting for. The Amazon Tablet might actually be announced next week, if the rumors and speculation are to be believed. The latest round of guesstimates is based on the fact that Amazon has sent out invitations for an invite-only press event next Wednesday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m., according to a post by TNW.

If this is the big event, it could signal the first real competitor to Apple's iPad to come to market. In July, a Retrevo study showed that 55 percent of tablet shoppers would most likely buy a tablet from Amazon, 17 points higher than the nearest competitor. That's pretty impressive for a fictional product.

The rumors say this device will be an 7-inch color Android tablet called the Kindle, abandoning the eInk screen that previously dominated the world of eReaders. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.