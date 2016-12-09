Almost All XPS 13 Models Now Available in Rose Gold, At a Cost

When Dell updated our favorite overall laptop, the XPS 13, with a Kaby Lake CPU this year, it also threw in a new color: rose gold. Today, it's a lot easier to find and afford.

At launch, rose gold was only available on some of the more expensive models. As of today, that's no longer the case. Almost every single configuration, including the $800 base version, will come in both silver and rose gold. The catch? You have to pay an extra $50 to get the new color.

MORE: Intel Kaby Lake: 7 Things to Know About 7th-Gen Core CPUs

The only exception, it appears, is the maxed out $2,250 configuration with a Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD; On Dell's website, that only comes in silver.

We love the XPS 13 for its amazing, 13-hour battery life, excellent Wi-Fi, solid performance and soft-touch deck. You can read our full review of this year's model here.

Dell XPS 13 User Guide