Acer's Switch 2-in-1 Laptops Start at $249

By News 

Acer just took the wraps off a pair of budget-priced laptops. The Switch V 10 and Switch One 10 start at just $249. 

Both Windows 10 laptops feature 1o-inch multitouch displays with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, quad-core Intel Atom CPUs, 802.11ac and an integrated fingerprint reader with a USB Type-C port for charging. The Switch V 10 comes with metal lids that come in a variety of colors (black, light blue, dark blue, red and white), while the Switch One 10 features a gray, brushed metal look. Like most 2-in-1s, you can detach the screen for use as a tablet, or you can invert the whole thing to use in tent mode. 

When docked, the Switch V 10 gets an additional 500GB of hard drive storage and two USB Type A ports. On its own, the Switch V 10 can come with 32GB or 64GB of storage. 

Acer also unveiled the TravelMate P2 series in a 14-inch and 15.6-inch flavor. They feature 6th-generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce 940M graphics and up to 32GB of RAM. These business-focused machines will start at $599.  Stay tuned for a hands on and full review. Have questions? Sound off in the comments below. 

Anna Attkisson

A lover of lists and deadlines, Anna Attkisson covers apps, social networking, tablets, chromebooks and accessories. She loves each of her devices equally, including the phablet, three tablets, three laptops and desktop. She joined the Laptop Mag staff in 2007, after working at Time Inc. Content Solutions where she created custom publications for companies from American Express to National Parks Foundation.