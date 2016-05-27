Acer's Switch 2-in-1 Laptops Start at $249

Acer just took the wraps off a pair of budget-priced laptops. The Switch V 10 and Switch One 10 start at just $249.

Both Windows 10 laptops feature 1o-inch multitouch displays with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, quad-core Intel Atom CPUs, 802.11ac and an integrated fingerprint reader with a USB Type-C port for charging. The Switch V 10 comes with metal lids that come in a variety of colors (black, light blue, dark blue, red and white), while the Switch One 10 features a gray, brushed metal look. Like most 2-in-1s, you can detach the screen for use as a tablet, or you can invert the whole thing to use in tent mode.

When docked, the Switch V 10 gets an additional 500GB of hard drive storage and two USB Type A ports. On its own, the Switch V 10 can come with 32GB or 64GB of storage.

Acer also unveiled the TravelMate P2 series in a 14-inch and 15.6-inch flavor. They feature 6th-generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce 940M graphics and up to 32GB of RAM. These business-focused machines will start at $599. Stay tuned for a hands on and full review. Have questions? Sound off in the comments below.