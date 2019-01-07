Lenovo's Excellent 4K Yoga 720 Is Now Just $880

The Yoga 720 is a stylish convertible that can punch well beyond its svelte looks. For a limited time, you can get the Yoga 720 4K 2-in-1 for just $879.99 via coupon code "BUYMORESAVE".

That's $70 off and the best price we've seen for this 4K 2-in-1. This configuration features a 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 IPS multi-touch display, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a dedicated GTX 1050 video card. In other words, it packs enough power for just about any task you throw its way.

Buy on Lenovo

We tested the non-4K configuration of this laptop, which won our Editor's Choice badge. In our tests, the Yoga 720 offered strong performance notching a score of 11,951 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. Its SSD was able to copy 4.97GB of mixed-media files at a rate of 267.9 megabytes per second. That's speedier than the category average (208 MBps). Thanks to its GTX 1050 graphics, we were also able to use it for light gaming and creative work, which is a rare feat for any 2-in-1.

Sure, it packs a previous-gen CPU, but despite its age, this quad-core CPU is still a powerful performer. Lenovo's deal won't last for long, so make sure to get this mainstream machine while you can.