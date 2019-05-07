Trending

Killer Deal: 12-inch MacBook Now $500 Off

By News 

Apple's 12-inch MacBook is long overdue a hardware upgrade. But if you don't mind rocking that 7th-gen CPU, we've got a deal for you.

Today only, Best Buy is taking a whopping $500 off Apple's 12-inch MacBook w/ 256GB SSD. After discount, the laptop costs just $799.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this base model. 

For the money, you get a 12-inch Retina Display with 2304 x 1440 resolution, a 1.2-GHz Intel Core m3 processor (7th gen), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The whole package weighs 2.03 pounds, which makes this system easy to throw in a bag and take anywhere. It's the cheapest Mac laptop you can buy right now and undercuts Apple's previous-gen MacBook Air, which sells for $949 from Amazon ($50 under  the Apple Store's price). While the older Air may have a better keyboard, it also packs an older 5th-gen CPU and non-Retina LCD.

There are some trade-offs with this laptop, as we found in our 12-inch MacBook review. For one, it features a single USB-C port, so you won’t be able to plug in more than one peripheral at a time unless you spring for a dongle.

This system also features a 2nd-generation Butterfly keyboard, which some people have found to be less reliable than the newer 3rd-gen keyboard inside the latest MacBook Air.

But if you want a macOS-powered laptop, this is as cheap as it gets. If you need more storage, B&H Photo has the Apple 12-inch MacBook w/ 512GB SSD for $999 ($600 off).

