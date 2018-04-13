10.5-inch iPad Pro & Apple Keyboard Get Price Cut at Best Buy

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is Apple's middle child sitting comfortably in between the new 9.7-inch iPad and the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Being in the middle makes it Apple's most coveted tablet because it can easily outperform the 9.7-inch iPad, but it's more affordable and more manageable than the larger 12.9-inch model. For a limited time, its accessibility is even greater because Best Buy is taking from $50 to $100 off Apple's 10.5-inch tablet.

Currently, you can get the base 64GB iPad Pro for $599.99 ($50 off), the 256GB iPad Pro for $749.99 ($50 off), or the 512GB iPad Pro for $899.99 ($100 off). That's the best price we've seen for all three models this year.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro won our Editors' Choice award thanks to its blazing fast performance and near 14 hours of battery life. The tablet features Apple's blazing-fast A10X Fusion Chip, a 10.5-inch 2,224 x 1,668 LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12-MP rear camera and a 7-MP Facetime camera.

In terms of performance, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a beast delivering desktop-like performance and managing to beat some laptops in our performance tests. You won't have buyer's remorse owning this tablet. Put simply, it's the best tablet out there.

What's unique about this sale is that Best Buy is also offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for $152.99 ($7 off) and the Apple Pencil for $93.99 ($6 off). These two devices are rarely a part of any sale.

If the iPad Pro is too rich for your blood, you can also get the previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad with 32GB of storage for $249.99. That's $80 under Apple's price. Or for $100 more you can quadruple your storage and get the previous-gen 9.7-inch iPad with 128GB of storage for $349.99.