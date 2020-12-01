The Best After Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the deals are done. On the contrary, many retailers are still serving up deals, if you're determined enough to look. But we want you to get the best deals before they're gone so here are the best After Cyber Monday deals. We're still seeing excellent after Cyber Monday deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, and more.

One epic Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off newly released MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it the top laptop on the market. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there.

Read on to find some of our favorite after Cyber Monday deals. And be sure to act fast since deals this good won't last long. Happy shopping!

The day after Cyber Monday 2020 is also the best time to pick up a cheap monitor. For instance, you can yourself an LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor for just $109.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy. Suitable for productivity and gaming, this (1920 x 1080) resolution panel employs AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

That's just a sample of after Cyber Monday 2020's best deals and we're just getting started. Be sure to keep an eye on our After Cyber Monday hub for the best sales of the season.

Here are best after Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far:

Best After Cyber Monday deals on Laptops

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $200 off Apple's latest MacBook (see price at checkout). It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Dell

This super-portable 2-in-1 is now $100 off. It has a gorgeous 13.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

This $100 discount drops the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 down to $179. The 2-in-1 Chromebook has a MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has an 11-inch display.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $1,099

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This machine lasted 7 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is impressive for a gaming laptop.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE: was $1,049 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Dell G5 15 SE is one of the best budget gaming laptops around. This model comes AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU. It also comes with Godfall, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Far Cry 6 for free! View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,279 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $220 off this machine. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $250 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,399 @ Amazon

If you want a machine with horsepower and storage, you can save $400 on this fully loaded MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina Display, a Core i9 octa-core CPU and a 1TB SSD. At $2,399, it's one of the best MacBook Pro deals to date. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,399 now $999 @ Lenovo

This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $400 off the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C940 via coupon, "YOGAFRIDAY1". This convertible machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,322 @ Dell

This Dell Cyber Monday deal takes $277 off the Dell XPS 15 via coupon, "WEEKEND10". This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel anti-glare IPS display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (1080p): was $1,849 now $1,449 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 has a 1080p display, enabling longer battery life. It is decked-out under the hood with a Core i7-9750H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (OLED): was $1,649 now $1,249 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can get at this price. It comes with a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1: was $999.99 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Features a QLED FHD 13.3-inch display, a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You can score this 2-in-1 right now at Best Buy for just $799, a savings of $200.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $599 @ Dell

If you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop that's well under $1,000, Dell's got you covered with this incredible deal. The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, which comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB is on sale for $599. That's a 25% discount.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Newegg

If you're looking to buy a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) thin bezel, 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.

HP Omen 15 (Ryzen 7): was $1,249 now $849 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the HP Omen 15 at Best Buy. Armed with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM (expandable via dual slots), a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Omen 15 is a steal at its discounted $849 price. The laptop has a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and a 144Hz 1080p display. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel): was $1,249 now $1,079 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $171 off the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,299 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKCYBER2" knocks $1,799 off its regular price. View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also features a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display.View Deal

HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop: was $1,651 now $660 @ HP

If you're looking for a powerhouse of a business laptop, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 is for you. Even better, it's currently discounted at 60% off at $660, dropping it to its lowest price ever. The laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, Intel integrated graphics and a 14-inch display.View Deal

HP Elite Dragonfly (2020): was $2,561 now $1,280 @ HP

This incredible Cyber Monday laptop deal takes a whopping 50% off the 13-inch HP Elite Dragonfly. Professionals on the go will love the security that comes with the HP Elite Dragonfly. With the built in Tile tracker, you can easily keep track of your laptop. Plus, with an 8th Gen i3 processor, 226 SSD, and new 5G capabilities, this laptop has it all.View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals on Tablets

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The latest Apple iPad mini is now $100 off at Best Buy, It packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms most other tablets and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever. The 256GB model iPad mini is also on sale for $449 ($100 off), if you need more storage.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal knocks $99 off the Editor's Choice iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, this model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. For a limited time, it's $150 off its regular price.View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $479 @ Best Buy

This $250 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in this pre-Cyber Monday deal is fantastic. It packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $429 now $279 @ Walmart

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $150 off, it's at all-time low price. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers is now $40 off. It packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. View Deal

Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $250 now $175 @ Amazon

Widely considered one of the best eReaders, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. It has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

Amazon's 6-inch Paperwhite display uses E Ink Carta, includes a built-in light, displays at 300ppi, and supports 16-level gray scale. And it also comes with an IPX8 rating, which means it can handle immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to an hour. This is the 8GB model, but you can also choose a 32GB model if you require more storage. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. At $40 off, they're at an all-time low price. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa, not to mention a 5+ hour battery life. They're on an incredible sale at $79.99 ($50 off). View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ B&H

The AirPods Pro are among our favorite true wireless headphones and feature decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they work great for Android users as well. At their lowest price ever this deal is too good to pass up if you are in the market for true wireless noise-canceling headphones.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

This early Cyber Monday day slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro. Amazon offers the same Black Friday deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $109 @ Woot

Beans are the magic fruit, are they not? These bean-shaped earbuds are super comfortable thanks to their ergonomic shape and they sound amazing as well. They come with active noise cancellation and have long battery life. These are hard to beat. If they sell out, Amazon has them on sale for $129.

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Walmart

For Cyber Monday, the Sony WF-XB700 buds are $10 off at Walmart. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Black Friday sale takes $70 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 w/ 20,000mAh Power Bank: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama

Save $72 on our favorite Sony headphones in this early Cyber Monday headphones deal. The WH-1000XM4, provides excellent sound and crystal clear whether you’re in or outdoors. Get them now for an all-time low price and get a free Energizer 20,000mAh portable power bank, in-flight adapter, and microfiber cleaning cloth.View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals on Monitors

HP 22f 22" 1080p Monitor: was $149 now $104 @ HP

Now $46 off via coupon "BFCMDA5" this 22-inch HP monitor packs a (1920 x 1080) screen resolution at 60Hz, an HDMI 2 port and a VGA port. View Deal

Dell 27-inch S2721h monitor: was $249 now $159 @ Dell

This 27-inch monitor has a 1080p resolution and operates at 75Hz so you can expect smooth animations. The screen reaches a respectable 300 nits of brightness and has an anti-glare screen so you can open up those nearby blinds. View Deal

Samsung 32" FHD Curved Monitor: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 32" FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor is great for gaming and streaming TV shows and movies. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen. View Deal

Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721D: was $319 now $239 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday sale takes $80 off the Dell S2721D 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. View Deal

Dell S-Pro 27-inch Monitor: was $319 now $234 @ Dell

Enhance your machine's viewing experience with this beautiful 27-inch Dell S-Pro monitor. With a thin bezel design, small footprint and an adjustable stand, it's the perfect addition to any workspace. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals on Gaming

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack and, since Sony has wisely kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for the PS5 Dualsense, it will have no problem working on the PS5, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair: was $369 now $299 @ Amazon

Get yourself more room with $70 off the AKRacing EX-Wide gaming chair! Boasting a sturdy all-metal frame, this chair comes with an XL seat and backrest, as well as increased weight capacity (up to 330 lbs).View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Buy it now at Walmart this Black Friday week and save $10.



Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $27 @ Best Buy

Save $32 on the latest installation of the Madden franchise. This game packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

This upcoming Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday nets you a great value console bundle: The bundle includes: a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals on VR

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: $299 @ Amazon

Although it's too soon to see any Oculus Quest 2 deals, this newly released device is the best VR headset for the price. The latest version of the popular standalone VR headset enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. View Deal

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Best Buy

This PlayStation VR bundle includes a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off VR-ready Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Newegg

If you're looking for a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7 via rebate. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals on Phones

Google Pixel 5 5G: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 5 is an incredibly versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED screen, an excellent 12MP camera and 5G capabilities, this phone has everything you could need. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. What more could you ask for?View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday deals by retailer

Best Cyber Monday Deals from Amazon

Best AfterCyber Monday Deals from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1: was $999.99 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Features a QLED FHD 13.3-inch display, a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You can score this 2-in-1 right now at Best Buy for just $799, a savings of $200.View Deal

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router (2 Pack, Snow): was $269 now $189 @ Best Buy

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is the best mesh router system on the market based on various reviews. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. At $80 off, it's at its lowest price yet.

Asus ZenBook 14: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also features a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Cyber Monday sale takes $100 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for $130 below retail. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 HD: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the legroom the WD Easystore External USB 3.0 drive offers. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals from Walmart

Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop (Mouse + Headset Bundle): was $1,299 now $799 @ Walmart

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a gaming laptop, now's the time to buy. This fully loaded 15.6-inch rig is packed with a 10th-Gen Core i7-10750H CPU; GeForce GTX 1660 ti GPU (6GB GDDR6); 1TB SATA HDD; and 256 SSD. It's an awful lot of power for the price, and it comes bundled with its own gaming mouse and headset, to boot.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At $70 off, it's just $2 shy of its all time low price. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $150 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals from Dell

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1099 @ Dell

The Dell G7 17 gaming laptop comes ready for battle with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 17.3-inch FHD display, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM to power through the most intense games. This deal starts November 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,459 now $1,149 @ Dell

The Dell G7 Gaming Laptop is sleek and powerful with its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 15-inch FHD display, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM. This deal starts November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $629 now $440 @ Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080-pixel display. Use coupon, "WEEKEND10" to drop its price to $440.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,519 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $959 now $849 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 3500 series is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine packs a 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also houses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1560 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.View Deal

Best AfterCyber Monday Deals from Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo

Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 13" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $899 @ Lenovo

This early Cyber Monday deal slashes $220 off the Yoga C640 13-inch laptop via coupon, "EARLYBF3". It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,344 @ Lenovo

The base ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 sees a $1,344 discount in Lenovo's Black Friday sale via coupon, "CYBERTHINK". This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Core i5-10400H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB MAXQ GPU, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490: was $2,749 now $999 @ Lenovo

This 14-inch business laptop has a lot going for it and it's heavily discounted thanks to an incredible Cyber Monday deal. The Lenovo ThinkPad T490 is equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an integrated Intel UHD GPU. It's packed with a host of security and privacy features, including a fingerprint reader.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,719 now $1,199 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Cyber Monday deals knocks a whopping $520 off the Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop via "BFWEEKDEALS". The Ideal machine for gamers who don't need an extreme gaming rig, this model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals from HP

HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $949 @ HP

Now $350 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. We recommend you customize with the free + 32GB Intel Optane for the best value.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1: was $1,799 now $1,279 @ HP

Now $450 off, the HP Spectre x360 15t is one of the most beautiful 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10510H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design make it suitable for gaming.View Deal

Best After Cyber Monday Deals from Newegg

Acer Aspire 5 (Intel 11th Gen): was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 features the newest Intel 11th Gen Core i5 processor along with the powerful new Intel Iris Xe Graphics allowing you to squeeze in some decent gaming with your productivity work. With a 512GB NVMe SSD it should have plenty of fast storage for your needs.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 (Intel Core i7, RTX 2060): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Newegg

If you want more power and a bigger screen, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. View Deal

Samsung CRG9 49" Curved Ultrawide: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg

Looking to completely immerse yourself in your games? Short of checking out some of the Cyber Monday VR deals this 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor from Samsung is about as immersive as it gets. The QLED display features a 5120 x 1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate making it a great gaming monitor if you have the desk space.View Deal

E-WIN Flash XL Gaming Chair: was $449 now $279 @ Newegg

This E-Win gaming chair should be a serious upgrade to your seating situation while gaming with high-density foam over the PU leather to ensure a high level of comfort. With a max supported weight of 450 pounds this chair is designed for anyone and offers fantastic adjustability along with a lumbar and neck pillow to customize the fit to you.View Deal